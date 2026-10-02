Delhi University to host second edition of placement drive on Oct 7

The University of Delhi will host the second edition of its employment and internship drive, ‘AVASAR 2026’, on October 7. Organised by the DU’s Central Placement Cell (CPC) under the aegis of the Office of the Dean of Students’ Welfare (DSW), the drive will be held at the Multipurpose Hall in North Campus from 9 am to 5 pm.

The event will bring together students and prospective employers from diverse sectors and professional domains. AVASAR, earlier referred to as “Job Mela”, is open to all DU students.

Advertisement

According to the CPC, more than 4,000 students have registered for the 2026 edition, while over 85 organisations are expected to participate in the event. The highest annual package being offered is more than Rs 10 lakh, while internship opportunities with stipend of up to Rs 60,000 per month are also on offer.

Advertisement

The participating organisations include SPRIX Japan, Teach for India, Kotak Life, PPG Foundation, Influngio, Surasa, Dear Sir E-Learning, Cambridge School, Bharti Bhawan, Unthinkable Solutions, Muthoot Finance, Verdicto, Connect Jobs, LSSSDC, Intellexia Tech and Hazelnut Cyborg Infra Solutions, among others.

The placement cell said the initiative was aimed at strengthening the university’s engagement with employers while providing students with greater access to employment and internship opportunities.

Advertisement

The event will also allow students to interact directly with organisations across varied sectors and explore career pathways based on their academic qualifications, skills and professional aspirations.