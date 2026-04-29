Delhi University to set up new centre for Buddhist studies

Delhi University (DU) is set to clear proposal for establishing a Centre for Advanced Studies in Buddhist Studies (CASBS) as a new multidisciplinary academic centre under the Faculty of Arts, in university’s executive council meeting scheduled on April 29.

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The proposed centre would focus on various facets of Buddhism, including its historical and philosophical perspectives, interaction with other knowledge traditions, and contemporary relevance. The proposal states that the centre may also offer doctoral, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes depending on operational feasibility.

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Also, the Centre aims to create a repository of ancient and contemporary reference materials related to Buddhist traditions, undertake comparative studies with other belief systems, coordinate with institutions for academic collaboration, and publish a research journal in due course.

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The proposal also mentions evolving ‘Bharat-centric perspectives’ as one of its objectives.

If approved, the move would mark a significant institutional expansion of Buddhist Studies at the university through a dedicated standalone centre.

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However, Buddhist studies as a subject is not entirely new to academia or university spaces, and the current proposal specifically concerns the creation of a formal specialised centre at Delhi University rather than the first introduction of Buddhist studies as an academic discipline.

The proposal comes amid a series of curriculum and institutional changes being considered by the university under ongoing academic reforms.

A separate proposal contains multiple syllabus approvals and continuations for language courses under the National Education Policy (NEP) framework.

These include semester-wise approvals for one-year and two-year postgraduate routes, reflecting restructuring of course pathways rather than any reduction of departments.

Under the revised framework, students with a four-year undergraduate degree may pursue a one-year postgraduate programme, while others continue through the two-year route. The same model has been reflected across several language programmes listed in the agenda papers.

The executive council, the highest decision-making body of the university, is expected to deliberate on the proposal during its meeting.

The development is likely to draw attention in academic circles, particularly over the proposed scope of the centre, its future programmes, and the broader direction of knowledge initiatives being prioritised at one of the country’s premier central universities.