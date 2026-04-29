icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi University to set up new centre for Buddhist studies

Delhi University to set up new centre for Buddhist studies

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:54 AM Apr 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Delhi University (DU) is set to clear proposal for establishing a Centre for Advanced Studies in Buddhist Studies (CASBS) as a new multidisciplinary academic centre under the Faculty of Arts, in university’s executive council meeting scheduled on April 29.

Advertisement

The proposed centre would focus on various facets of Buddhism, including its historical and philosophical perspectives, interaction with other knowledge traditions, and contemporary relevance. The proposal states that the centre may also offer doctoral, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes depending on operational feasibility.

Advertisement

Also, the Centre aims to create a repository of ancient and contemporary reference materials related to Buddhist traditions, undertake comparative studies with other belief systems, coordinate with institutions for academic collaboration, and publish a research journal in due course.

Advertisement

The proposal also mentions evolving ‘Bharat-centric perspectives’ as one of its objectives.

If approved, the move would mark a significant institutional expansion of Buddhist Studies at the university through a dedicated standalone centre.

Advertisement

However, Buddhist studies as a subject is not entirely new to academia or university spaces, and the current proposal specifically concerns the creation of a formal specialised centre at Delhi University rather than the first introduction of Buddhist studies as an academic discipline.

The proposal comes amid a series of curriculum and institutional changes being considered by the university under ongoing academic reforms.

A separate proposal contains multiple syllabus approvals and continuations for language courses under the National Education Policy (NEP) framework.

These include semester-wise approvals for one-year and two-year postgraduate routes, reflecting restructuring of course pathways rather than any reduction of departments.

Under the revised framework, students with a four-year undergraduate degree may pursue a one-year postgraduate programme, while others continue through the two-year route. The same model has been reflected across several language programmes listed in the agenda papers.

The executive council, the highest decision-making body of the university, is expected to deliberate on the proposal during its meeting.

The development is likely to draw attention in academic circles, particularly over the proposed scope of the centre, its future programmes, and the broader direction of knowledge initiatives being prioritised at one of the country’s premier central universities.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts