Delhi University tops literary category at youth festival

The University of Delhi (DU) delivered a strong performance at the 39th North-Central Zone Youth Festival 2025-26, securing first position in the literary category and finishing third overall. The festival was hosted by Maharishi Markandeshwar Deemed to be University, Mullana, Haryana.

Providing details of the achievement, Anoop Lather, Chairperson of the DU Culture Council, said the university competed in 23 categories and secured a total of 19 positions across various competitive events. The results highlighted DU’s consistent excellence in cultural and literary activities at the zonal level.

Dean of the Culture Council, Professor Ravinder Kumar, who led the DU contingent at the festival, expressed pride in the students’ accomplishments. He, along with Joint Dean Hemant Verma, congratulated the participants for their dedication, discipline and exemplary performance during the multi-day event.

The Culture Council also expressed gratitude to Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh and Chairperson Anoop Lather for their leadership, guidance and continued encouragement. It said such institutional support had played a key role in the university’s repeated successes at national and zonal cultural platforms.

With the latest achievement, DU has further reinforced its reputation as a leading centre for literary and cultural excellence among universities in the region.