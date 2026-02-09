DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi University tops literary category at youth festival

Delhi University tops literary category at youth festival

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:27 PM Feb 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi University. File
Advertisement

The University of Delhi (DU) delivered a strong performance at the 39th North-Central Zone Youth Festival 2025-26, securing first position in the literary category and finishing third overall. The festival was hosted by Maharishi Markandeshwar Deemed to be University, Mullana, Haryana.

Advertisement

Providing details of the achievement, Anoop Lather, Chairperson of the DU Culture Council, said the university competed in 23 categories and secured a total of 19 positions across various competitive events. The results highlighted DU’s consistent excellence in cultural and literary activities at the zonal level.

Advertisement

Dean of the Culture Council, Professor Ravinder Kumar, who led the DU contingent at the festival, expressed pride in the students’ accomplishments. He, along with Joint Dean Hemant Verma, congratulated the participants for their dedication, discipline and exemplary performance during the multi-day event.

Advertisement

The Culture Council also expressed gratitude to Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh and Chairperson Anoop Lather for their leadership, guidance and continued encouragement. It said such institutional support had played a key role in the university’s repeated successes at national and zonal cultural platforms.

With the latest achievement, DU has further reinforced its reputation as a leading centre for literary and cultural excellence among universities in the region.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts