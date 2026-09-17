Delhi University votes Friday for DUSU poll, 20 candidates in fray amid tight security

Delhi University (DU) students will vote on Friday to elect the new office-bearers of Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), with 20 candidates in the fray for four central posts and heightened security arrangements across campuses following a tense campaign.

Of the 20 candidates, seven are contesting for president, five for vice-president, four for secretary and four for joint secretary.

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Polling will be held in two shifts to accommodate students attending day and evening classes. Day college students will vote from 8.30 am to 1 pm, while evening college students will cast their votes from 3 pm to 7.30 pm. Counting of votes is scheduled for September 19.

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Security has been stepped up across the university, particularly at polling centres and other sensitive locations. The Delhi Police and university authorities have reviewed arrangements with colleges, with additional personnel and patrolling planned to prevent clashes and maintain orderly polling.

The security measures come after incidents of violence and allegations of election code violations during the campaign. The Delhi High Court on Thursday also made strong observations on violence and the presence of outsiders in connection with the DUSU poll.

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The university has directed students to carry valid identity cards and follow instructions at polling centres. Colleges have also been asked to ensure proper crowd management and prevent unauthorised entry.

With campaigning ending on Wednesday night, the focus now shifts to Friday’s polling, when thousands of DU students will decide the next DUSU leadership.