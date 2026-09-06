'Delhi University yet to ascertain number of students trapped,' says South Campus Director

The University of Delhi (DU) on Sunday expressed deep concern over the building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area and said it was working to ascertain whether any of its students were among those trapped inside.

In a post on X, the university said it was “deeply pained and saddened” by the incident and extended its support to the students and families affected by the collapse.

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“We are deeply pained and saddened by the building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan. Our thoughts are with the students and families affected. We pray for the safe rescue of all those trapped and stand ready to support our students in every possible way,” DU said.

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Professor Rajni Abbi, Director of the University of Delhi South Campus, said the university was yet to determine the exact number of students who could be inside the collapsed building.

“We are yet to ascertain the exact number of students who may be inside the building. We have asked all our colleges to check how many students are staying in the area and are contacting them to ensure they return to their respective colleges,” Professor Rajni Abbi, Director of the University of Delhi South Campus, said.

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She further said that the university had received indications that people could still be trapped under the debris, making rescue operations the immediate priority.

“We have also received a call from inside the debris, along with a video call, indicating that there could still be people trapped inside. Our immediate priority is to ensure that all the children are rescued safely,” she added.

The university said it was coordinating with its colleges to identify students residing in the area and ensure their safety amid the ongoing rescue operation.