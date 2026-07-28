Delhi University’s School of Open Learning to offer 1-yr PG courses in 5 subjects

New one-year postgraduate programmes in commerce, political science, history, Hindi and Sanskrit will be offered for the 2026-27 academic session by the Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL), adding to its existing two-year PG courses. Graduates of four year undergraduate (UG) programmes will now have the option to complete a Master’s degree in one year through the SOL.

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The one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes will be offered through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode in commerce, political science, history, Hindi and Sanskrit. The initiative is expected to provide an alternative for eligible FYUP graduates who are unable to secure admission to limited seats in DU’s regular postgraduate programmes.

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