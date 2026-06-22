Delhi, UP Police coordinate ahead of Kanwar Yatra

The Delhi Police held an inter-state coordination meeting with police officials from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh to strengthen law and order, security and traffic management arrangements for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra 2026 and Independence Day celebrations.

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The meeting, held on June 20, was chaired by Ajit Kumar Singla, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, Eastern Range.

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Officials focused on ensuring secure routes and the smooth movement of Kanwariyas during the annual pilgrimage. They discussed traffic diversions, border management, deployment at sensitive locations, intelligence sharing, surveillance measures and emergency response mechanisms. Preparations for Independence Day 2026 also featured prominently. Officials reviewed security arrangements for key installations, government buildings, public places, border areas and venues hosting national celebrations.

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Police officials stressed the need for anti-sabotage measures, strict access control, intensified patrolling, verification drives, surveillance of sensitive locations and close coordination among various agencies to maintain a high level of security preparedness.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of timely intelligence sharing, preventive action against anti-social and anti-national elements, strong field supervision and seamless inter-state coordination to ensure the peaceful and secure conduct of both events.

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All participating agencies reaffirmed their commitment to coordinated planning and effective implementation of security and traffic measures to ensure public safety, convenience and smooth management during the forthcoming occasions.