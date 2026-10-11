Delhi ups women’s safety network, 2,947 bus marshals deployed

The Delhi Government is strengthening its women’s safety and child protection systems through helplines, shelter homes, CCTV surveillance, safer public transport and self-defence training in schools, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

The government has linked Women’s Helpline 181 with Emergency Helpline 112, Child Helpline 1098, One-Stop Centres and other support services to ensure coordinated assistance to women in distress. Delhi has 11 One-Stop Centres, 15 women’s shelter homes and 14 working women’s hostels with a combined capacity of 2,427, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

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Gupta said 2,947 bus marshals had been deployed with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), while 56 special buses for women were operating in the city. Of these, 15 buses run during the evening shift, with armed women police personnel deployed on them after 5 pm.

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All buses have been connected to the Bus Management System, with panic alarms, live CCTV feeds and GPS monitored round the clock through a control centre, she said.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has installed 96,000 streetlights on roads, including 45,000 high-pressure sodium vapour lights and 51,000 LED lights. It also has 2,53,983 operational CCTV cameras, while complaints can be registered through the toll-free number 1908 and the PWD Seva Portal.

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On women’s access to assistance, the Chief Minister said 20 protection officers were working on cases related to domestic violence and dowry. Complaints of sexual harassment at workplaces can be registered through Internal Committees, Local Committees and the SHe-Box portal.

The Department of Women and Child Development will also introduce additional accommodation facilities for working women in Vishwas Nagar and Rohini, she said.

On child protection, Gupta said Delhi had 30 government-run and 56 non-governmental child care institutions, along with one after-care home each for boys and girls. Eleven District Child Protection Units are working to connect children in need with assistance, protection and rehabilitation.

Child Helpline 1098 has been linked with Emergency Helpline 112, child care institutions and District Child Protection Units. Child Welfare Committees and Juvenile Justice Boards are also functioning to safeguard children’s rights, while Sub-Divisional Magistrates have been designated as Child Marriage Prohibition Officers.

Around 1.5 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed in schools, and self-defence training is being provided in 1,397 schools under the Rani Lakshmibai Self-Defence Training Programme, the CMO said.

Gupta said the government’s efforts focused on improving coordination among departments, monitoring services and ensuring timely grievance redress to make public spaces safer and strengthen support for women and children.