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Home / Delhi / Delhi varsity begins UG admissions

Delhi varsity begins UG admissions

Phase I of CSAS registration opens for CUET aspirants

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:33 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Delhi University. File photo
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The University of Delhi (DU) has kicked off the undergraduate admission process for the 2026-27 academic session, opening Phase I of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG 2026) for candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026.

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Eligible candidates seeking admission to DU colleges can now register on the CSAS portal using their CUET (UG) 2026 application number. The registration process began on June 26 and is mandatory for admission to all undergraduate programmes offered by the university.

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This year, admissions to 73 undergraduate programmes and over 100 BA programme combinations across 67 colleges will be conducted exclusively on the basis of CUET (UG) 2026 scores, subject to programme specific eligibility criteria mentioned in the university’s undergraduate bulletin of information.

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“Admission to 73 undergraduate programmes and more than 100 BA programme combinations across 67 colleges will be carried out solely on the basis of CUET (UG) 2026 scores, subject to programme specific eligibility,” the university said.

In a move aimed at simplifying the admission process, the DU has integrated the registration portal with the Government of India’s API Setu, enabling the automatic fetching of candidates’ key details such as their name, date of birth, photograph and signature.

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The university said the initiative would reduce manual data entry, minimise errors and ensure a more secure registration process.

The university has fixed a one-time, non-refundable registration fee of Rs 250 for candidates belonging to the UR, OBC-NCL and EWS categories, while SC, ST and PwBD candidates will be required to pay Rs 100.

After completing Phase I, applicants will have to participate in Phase II of the CSAS process, during which they will map their CUET subjects with those studied in Class XII and submit their preferred programme and college combinations.

The university will determine candidates’ eligibility and calculate programme-wise merit scores based on this subject mapping before seat allocation begins.

“Candidates’ essential details, including their name, date of birth, photograph and signature, have been auto-integrated through the Government of India’s API Setu to ensure a secure, seamless and error-free registration process,” said the university.

The schedule for Phase II of the CSAS will be announced separately. Meanwhile, the DU has advised aspirants to carefully go through the UG Bulletin of Information 2026-27 and the CSAS (UG) Rules before registering and regularly check the official admission portal for further announcements and admission-related updates.

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