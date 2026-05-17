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Home / Delhi / Delhi varsity opens 2-year PG admissions till June 7

Delhi varsity opens 2-year PG admissions till June 7

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:50 AM May 17, 2026 IST
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Faculty of Arts at North Campus, Delhi University. (file photo)
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The University of Delhi has opened registrations for admission to its two-year postgraduate programmes for the 2026 academic session. Eligible candidates can apply through the Postgraduate Common Seat Allocation System (PG-CSAS) portal.

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As per the admission schedule, candidates can submit applications till June 7. The process will be conducted online, and students have been advised to read the PG-CSAS guidelines and eligibility criteria carefully before filling the forms.

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The university said applicants should regularly check the admission portal for notifications, updates and programme-specific instructions. Admissions to postgraduate courses across departments and colleges will be processed through the centralised CSAS mechanism.

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Students can apply through the university’s official PG admission portal. Details related to course structure, eligibility, reservation policy, fee structure and seat allocation are available online.

With the admission process underway, students are preparing to seek seats in humanities, commerce, science and interdisciplinary postgraduate programmes offered by the university. The university has advised candidates to complete registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

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