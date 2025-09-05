Delhi varsity teachers’ body elections peaceful

Delhi University (DU) on Thursday turned into a hub of democratic spirit as teachers cast their votes in the elections for the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA).

The polling was carried out in a calm and orderly manner, and no untoward incident was reported. From morning to evening, faculty members steadily made their way to the Arts Faculty Complex and Satyakam Bhawan, where polling took place between 10 am and 5 pm.

The queues moved seamlessly, reflecting the seriousness with which the teaching community participates in shaping its collective leadership.

Unlike earlier years that largely witnessed a fight between two camps, this election opened the field to a four-way contest.

VS Negi from the National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF), Rajib Ray representing the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), Rajesh Jha of the Academic for Action and Development Teachers’ Association (AADTA) and Kamlesh Raghuvanshi leading the Vishwavidyalaya Shikshak Sangh (VSS) contested for the post of the president.

Their presence not only widened the choice for teachers but also made the poll one of the most engaging in the recent memory.

The results of 15 Executive Council members were declared. Akanksha Khurana polled the highest number of votes (9,576), followed by Ramamnanda Singh (9,192) and Manish Kumar (7,372). The list also includes Sakshi Yadav, Dinesh Kataria, Amit Singh, Bimlendu, Sanjay Kumar, Biswajit Mohanty, Chhotu Ram Meena, Bhupendra Singh, Yasha Yadav, VS Dixit, Devendra Kr Rana and Dhan Raj Meena, reflecting a diverse representation in the council.

Sharing his thoughts after being elected, Ramamnanda Singh said, “This victory is not just mine but of every teacher who believes in collective progress. I will work with full dedication to uphold the rights of the teaching fraternity and contribute to strengthening our academic environment.”

The president has not been elected yet, as the counting of votes is still underway.

The stakes were high as DUTA has always played a pivotal role in defending academic rights and resisting contentious reforms. Over the decades, it has stood at the forefront of issues like pensions, promotions, service security, and, more recently, implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and the four-year undergraduate programme.

This year’s campaign revolved around these pressing questions, with teachers expecting the new leadership to safeguard their interests while ensuring Delhi University’s academic standards remain strong.

“Today’s election was a fine example of how democratic processes can be carried out with dignity and mutual respect. It shows the strength of our academic community and its commitment to constructive dialogue,” said Aman Kumar, Executive Council Member of DU.