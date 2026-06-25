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Home / Delhi / Delhi varsity UG admissions likely to begin in a week

Delhi varsity UG admissions likely to begin in a week

70K seats on offer, no increase this year

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Harsh Yadav
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:26 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Faculty of Arts at North Campus, Delhi University. File
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With the declaration of CUET-UG 2026 results, undergraduate admissions at Delhi University are expected to begin within the next week.

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The admission process will be conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, which is likely to be opened shortly for registration and preference filling. Sources in the Admission Department said there would be no increase in undergraduate seats this year, with the university retaining the same intake capacity as last year’s admission cycle.

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Delhi University is expected to offer admission to around 70,000 undergraduate seats across its 91 colleges through the CUET-based admission process. Admissions to all regular undergraduate programmes will continue to be based solely on the CUET-UG 2026 scores. Candidates will be required to register on the CSAS portal, submit their programme and college preferences and participate in the seat allocation rounds.

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Officials also indicated that certain subject combinations under the BA programme may undergo changes this year. However, the revised combinations and programme details will be officially notified by the university along with the release of the undergraduate admission schedule and CSAS guidelines.

An official said, “The undergraduate admission process is expected to begin within a week. The total number of seats will remain the same as last year. Some changes are being considered in the BA programme subject combinations and these will be formally announced by the university when the UG admission schedule is released.”

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Delhi University’s most sought after colleges, including St Stephen’s College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Hindu College, Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hansraj College, Kirori Mal College, Ramjas College and Sri Venkateswara College are expected to witness intense competition this year.

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