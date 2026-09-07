Delhi varsity yet to ascertain number of students trapped

The University of Delhi (DU) on Sunday expressed deep concern over the building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area and said it was working to ascertain whether any of its students were among those trapped inside.

In a post on X, the university said, “We are deeply pained and saddened by the building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan. Our thoughts are with the students and families affected. We pray for the safe rescue of all those trapped and stand ready to support our students in every possible way”.

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“We are yet to ascertain the exact number of students who may be inside the building. We have asked all our colleges to check how many students are staying in the area and are contacting them to ensure they return to their respective colleges,” said Professor Rajni Abbi, Director of the University of Delhi South Campus.

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She said the university had received indications that people could still be trapped under the debris. “We have also received a call from inside the debris, along with a video call, indicating that there could still be people trapped inside. Our immediate priority is to ensure that all children are rescued safely,” she said.

The university said it was coordinating with its colleges to identify students residing in the area and ensure their safety amid the ongoing rescue operation.