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Home / Delhi / Delhi varsity’s residential woes: Rs 318-crore Dhaka hostel misses March 2025 deadline

Delhi varsity’s residential woes: Rs 318-crore Dhaka hostel misses March 2025 deadline

Tribune Exclusive

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:36 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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The Satya Niketan building collapse, which killed seven people and triggered fresh questions over the safety and shortage of student accommodation in Delhi, has brought renewed focus on Delhi University’s delayed hostel projects.

At DU’s Dhaka Complex in Mukherjee Nagar, a hostel planned for more than 1,400 students was originally scheduled to be completed by March 2025, but its “bhoomi poojan “was held only in September 2025 and construction is still underway.

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According to the tender document accessed by The Tribune, NBCC (India) Limited invited tenders on May 10, 2023, for the “construction of hostel-cum-residential block at Dhaka complex for Institution of Eminence, University of Delhi on Design, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis”.

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The tender document estimated the project cost at Rs 3,18,19,92,971, or around Rs 318.2 crore, and prescribed a completion period of 20 months.

The construction contract was subsequently awarded to Sam India Builtwell Pvt Ltd on September 14, 2023. The project was expected to be completed by March 2025.

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However, the “bhoomi poojan” for the hostel was held in September 2025, around six months after the original completion deadline.

Sam India Builtwell Pvt Ltd is currently constructing the hostel-cum-residential block at DU’s Dhaka Complex.

The proposed facility is a 2B+G+9-floor building and is intended to provide accommodation to more than 1,400 students. The tender document envisaged rooms, dining facilities and common rooms, besides external development works and demolition of existing structures.

The project also involves a wide range of allied works, including civil, facade and interior works, sanitary and plumbing, electrical systems, HVAC with Building Management System (BMS), firefighting and fire alarm systems, EPABX, security and IT infrastructure, low voltage systems, lifts and a sewage treatment plant. The scope further includes external development, photovoltaic solar panels and art works.

After multiple attempts by The Tribune to seek a response from the university on the delay, the DU Chief Engineer did not respond to the queries.

The Tribune also contacted Sam India Builtwell Pvt Ltd seeking its response on the reasons for the delay, the present status of construction and the revised completion timeline. The company had not responded till the time of publication.

The delay is significant at a time when the Satya Niketan tragedy has heightened concerns among students over the safety and availability of accommodation in the capital. Thousands of DU students depend on private PGs and hostels, while university run accommodation remains limited.

The Dhaka Complex hostel was envisaged as a major addition to DU’s residential infrastructure under its Institution of Eminence initiative, with capacity for more than 1,400 students. But the project’s original March 2025 deadline has passed, raising questions over the reasons for the delay and when the facility will finally be available to students.

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