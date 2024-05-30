 Delhi water crisis: BJP Mahila Morcha protests outside minister Atishi’s residence : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
Delhi water crisis: BJP Mahila Morcha protests outside minister Atishi’s residence

One of the protestors alleged that the CM had promised free clean water to the people of Delhi but "today leave alone clean water even potable water is not being provided on time"

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha activists during the protest at AAP Minister Atishi's residence over water crisis in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune photo



PTI

New Delhi, May 30

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha’s office bearers on Thursday held a protest outside minister Atishi’s residence over water crisis in the national capital.

The protestors were carrying earthen pots on their shoulders and placards during the demonstration.

They raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal outside Water Minister Atishi’s residence. The women later broke the earthen pots there.

One of the protesters in a statement said the water crisis in the city has forced many women to leave their homes even at “52 degrees Celsius” temperature for potable water.

She alleged that the CM had promised free clean water to the people of Delhi but “today leave alone clean water even potable water is not being provided on time”.

“The Delhi government should think about what arrangements they have made regarding water in this heat,” the protestor said.

Kejriwal and his ministers, who have always blamed Haryana for their shortcomings, are once again blaming the state but the Haryana government is providing more water to Delhi than agreed upon in the agreement, she claimed in the statement.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government held an emergency meeting regarding the water crisis that the city is facing amid prevailing heatwave.

The national capital is facing water shortage due to unprecedented summer heat with temperatures hovering around the 50 degrees Celsius-mark in parts of the city.

The AAP-led Delhi government on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on wastage of water and formed 200 teams to enforce the penalty. 

