Delhi water minister Atishi discharged from hospital

New Delhi, June 27
Delhi Water Minister Atishi was on Thursday morning discharged from the LNJP Hospital where she was admitted after her health deteriorated during a hunger strike against the water scarcity in the city.
The minister was discharged from the hospital at 10.30 am, said a hospital official.
The AAP leader was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the BJP-ruled Haryana release Delhi's due share of water. She was admitted to the hospital in the wee hours of Tuesday after her blood sugar fell following the hunger strike for five days.
She was admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit initially and later shifted to the normal ward after her condition improved.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and CPM leader Vrinda Karat met Atishi at the hospital on Wednesday.
