Delhi weather: Light to moderate rain predicted; min temp drops to 24.8 deg Celsius

Morning showers in Delhi brought the minimum temperature down to 24.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, a dip of 3.4 degrees from the day before.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow-to-orange alert for the day, predicting light-moderate rain.

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According to data from IMD, Safdarjung recorded 0.7 mm of rain between 11.30 pm on Friday and 5.30 am on Saturday. The weather station also recorded 1.3 mm of rain in the subsequent three hours till 8.30 am.

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Meanwhile, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees lower than the day before; Lodhi Road recorded a minimum of 24.7 degrees Celsius; Ayanagar recorded a minimum of 24 degrees, a three-degree decrease from the day before.

There was little rain recorded overnight across several weather stations of the national capital.

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"Light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of speed 30-40 kmph is likely across Delhi," said an IMD official.

According to the forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) of the city remained in the satisfactory category on Saturday morning and was recorded at 59 (satisfactory) at 9 am, as compared to the 24-hour average AQI of 71 (satisfactory) recorded at 4 pm on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.