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Home / Delhi / Delhi will need 40 lakh more homes by 2047: Master Plan focuses on redevelopment, not just new colonies

Delhi will need 40 lakh more homes by 2047: Master Plan focuses on redevelopment, not just new colonies

The housing requirement has been estimated taking into account Delhi’s projected population growth, changing household sizes, replacement of ageing housing stock and vacant homes

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:34 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Union Minister Manohar Lal (C), alongside Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu (L), and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hold copy of Delhi Master Plan 2047 during a press conference at National Media Centre in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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Delhi will need nearly 40 lakh additional homes by 2047, according to the newly notified Delhi Master Plan 2047, which sets out a two-pronged housing strategy: redeveloping existing neighbourhoods and opening up new areas for planned urban expansion.

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The housing requirement has been estimated taking into account Delhi’s projected population growth, changing household sizes, replacement of ageing housing stock and vacant homes. The plan has worked on an average household size of 4.5 persons.

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However, Delhi Master Plan 2047 does not propose meeting the city’s housing demand simply by building new colonies on the outskirts. A major part of the strategy is focused on redevelopment and densification of areas where roads, utilities and other urban infrastructure already exist.

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Redevelopment of existing Delhi neighbourhoods

The plan proposes redevelopment of ageing housing, under-utilised plots and low-density areas to create additional homes while upgrading roads, water supply, sewerage, public spaces and community facilities.

This could bring significant changes to established parts of Delhi, particularly older DDA housing areas, cooperative housing developments and planned residential neighbourhoods where buildings and infrastructure are ageing.

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The idea is to use existing urban land more efficiently rather than continually pushing the city’s built-up area outwards.

New housing through land pooling

The second part of the housing strategy involves planned expansion into greenfield areas through the Land Pooling Policy and other development models.

The plan proposes an inclusive zoning approach under which residential development would be planned alongside commercial, industrial, public and semi-public facilities and recreational spaces.

The objective is to create more self-contained neighbourhoods instead of isolated residential colonies.

New housing areas are also expected to follow an infrastructure-led model, with roads, public transport, water supply, sewerage, drainage, electricity and digital connectivity incorporated into the planning process.

Delhi’s new plan as per expected population for 2047

The scale of the challenge is linked to the plan’s projection that Delhi’s population could reach nearly 3.2 crore by 2047.

The Master Plan therefore seeks to accommodate future population growth through a combination of redevelopment within the existing city and planned urban extensions.

For residents, the impact could be felt in two ways over the next two decades: older neighbourhoods may see redevelopment and greater housing density, while new planned residential areas could emerge in Delhi’s peripheral zones.

The bigger challenge, however, will be implementation and its accountability. While Delhi Master Plan 2047 provides the spatial framework for accommodating nearly 40 lakh additional homes, putting that framework into effect will require coordination among multiple government agencies, landowners and development authorities.

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