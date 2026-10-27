Delhi: Winter action plan to bring stricter curbs from November 1

Delhi is set to tighten its winter pollution-control measures from November 1, bringing changes that will directly affect commuters, offices, businesses and construction activity across the Capital.

The restrictions will come into force as Delhi enters the period when pollution levels typically begin to worsen. Data up to October 25 shows that the average PM2.5 level this year stood at 67, compared with 108 in 2025 and 147 in 2016. PM10 was recorded at 172 this year, against 217 last year and 345 in 2016. Nitrogen dioxide stood at 36, compared with 48 in 2025 and 79 in 2016. Ozone was recorded at 55, against 78 last year. Carbon monoxide stood at 1.80, the same as in 2025, compared with 4.70 in 2016.

Advertisement

Entry restrictions will also apply to non-BS VI vehicles registered outside Delhi from November 1 until January 31, 2027, particularly commercial vehicles. BS VI, CNG and electric vehicles may receive exemptions.

Advertisement

The measures will extend beyond vehicles. Parking charges will be doubled to discourage the use of private vehicles. From November 1 to February 28, government and private offices will require 50 per cent of employees to work from home, with essential services exempted.