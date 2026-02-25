Delhi woman accused of hurling racial abuses at neighbours from north-east arrested
3 women from Arunachal Pradesh accused their neighbour of racial abuse and humiliation during a row over repair work
The Delhi Police have arrested a woman in a case of racial abuse and using insulting language against three of her neighbours from the north-east in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, an officer said on Wednesday.
Ruby Jain was taken into custody following an investigation in the FIR registered at the Malviya Nagar police station.
According to the police, Jain allegedly hurled abusive and derogatory remarks at the three women from Arunachal Pradesh during a row over repair work at their rented accommodation on February 20.
The role of a male, accused in the FIR, is also being examined.
The police have also invoked the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act.
"The investigation has been entrusted to an ACP-rank officer after the SC-ST Act was added," the police said.
The arrest follows examination of the video recordings and statements of witnesses that indicated racially charged remarks were made, the police said.