DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi woman accused of hurling racial abuses at neighbours from north-east arrested

Delhi woman accused of hurling racial abuses at neighbours from north-east arrested

3 women from Arunachal Pradesh accused their neighbour of racial abuse and humiliation during a row over repair work

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:12 PM Feb 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. File photo
Advertisement

The Delhi Police have arrested a woman in a case of racial abuse and using insulting language against three of her neighbours from the north-east in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, an officer said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ruby Jain was taken into custody following an investigation in the FIR registered at the Malviya Nagar police station.

Advertisement

According to the police, Jain allegedly hurled abusive and derogatory remarks at the three women from Arunachal Pradesh during a row over repair work at their rented accommodation on February 20.

Advertisement

The role of a male, accused in the FIR, is also being examined.

The police have also invoked the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act.

Advertisement

"The investigation has been entrusted to an ACP-rank officer after the SC-ST Act was added," the police said.

The arrest follows examination of the video recordings and statements of witnesses that indicated racially charged remarks were made, the police said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts