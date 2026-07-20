Delhi: Woman dies after machine falls on her

A 45-year-old woman was killed in the Begumpur area after a heavy concrete slab-lifting machine being used at an under-construction building fell on her while she was on her way to buy milk on Sunday, the police said.

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The victim, Manju, was passing the construction site when the machine suddenly collapsed, killing her on the spot. After getting information, the police reached the spot. They initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident.

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