Delhi woman forced to prove she is alive

A 23-year-old woman in Delhi is facing the unusual ordeal of having to prove that she is alive after a death certificate was issued in her name following the death of her newborn daughter.

Sanchita Thakur had delivered a baby girl at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri on September 4. Four days later, on September 8, the newborn died. However, the death certificate was allegedly issued in Sanchita’s name instead of the child’s, according to the details of the case.

Advertisement

The certificate was issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, turning a family tragedy into a larger question over how hospital records and government documents are checked before a death is formally registered.

Advertisement

Sanchita reportedly discovered the error when she saw the certificate carrying her name. Already dealing with the death of her newborn, she was confronted with an official record stating that she herself had died.

She approached the hospital administration and questioned how a death certificate could be issued in her name while she was alive. She has alleged that despite bringing the error to the hospital’s notice, no effective action was taken on her complaint.

Advertisement

The matter was subsequently taken to the police. Sanchita has complained about the death certificate issued in her name and sought an investigation and action. She has also demanded that the certificate be cancelled and that those responsible for the error face action.

The incident has put the spotlight on the handling of hospital and civic records. The hospital and concerned departments are examining how the error occurred.