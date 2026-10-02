DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi woman forced to prove she is alive

Delhi woman forced to prove she is alive

Declared dead in records after newborn’s death

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:15 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

A 23-year-old woman in Delhi is facing the unusual ordeal of having to prove that she is alive after a death certificate was issued in her name following the death of her newborn daughter.

Sanchita Thakur had delivered a baby girl at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri on September 4. Four days later, on September 8, the newborn died. However, the death certificate was allegedly issued in Sanchita’s name instead of the child’s, according to the details of the case.

Advertisement

The certificate was issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, turning a family tragedy into a larger question over how hospital records and government documents are checked before a death is formally registered.

Advertisement

Sanchita reportedly discovered the error when she saw the certificate carrying her name. Already dealing with the death of her newborn, she was confronted with an official record stating that she herself had died.

She approached the hospital administration and questioned how a death certificate could be issued in her name while she was alive. She has alleged that despite bringing the error to the hospital’s notice, no effective action was taken on her complaint.

Advertisement

The matter was subsequently taken to the police. Sanchita has complained about the death certificate issued in her name and sought an investigation and action. She has also demanded that the certificate be cancelled and that those responsible for the error face action.

The incident has put the spotlight on the handling of hospital and civic records. The hospital and concerned departments are examining how the error occurred.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts