Delhi woman found dead in Greater Noida

IANS

New Delhi, September 9

A body of 45-year-old woman, who went missing from South Delhi, was found in neighbouring Noida, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Pinki, used to work as a clerk at Nizamuddin Railway station here and was missing since Friday. Sharing further details, the official said that an information regarding a woman went missing was received at Ambedkar Nagar police station on Saturday morning. “The complainant, Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Madangir, came to the police station and reported that his mother had been missing since Friday morning,” said the official.