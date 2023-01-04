Delhi woman gets ‘acid attack’ threat from neighbour

PTI

New Delhi, January 4

A 19-year-old woman has accused her neighbour in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar here of threatening her with "acid attack" in case she did not marry him, police said on Wednesday.

The police said the matter came to light on Sunday after the victim filed a complaint.

The victim alleged that Yagvender Yadav (27), who, along with his father, runs a grocery shop in the area, had threatened her that he would throw acid on her in case she did not marry him, they said.

The accused and the victim are known to each other, the police said.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Subsequently, after the victim's statement was recorded by the magistrate, Sections 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 354-D (stalking) were added to the FIR, the DCP said.

Efforts are on to nab Yadav, she said.