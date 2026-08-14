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Home / Delhi / Delhi woman hires mechanic to kill husband, stages robbery

Delhi woman hires mechanic to kill husband, stages robbery

Man strangled, beaten, subjected to electric shocks in sleep

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:59 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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A 55-year-old builder, Munna Lal, was found dead inside his Sangam Vihar residence in the early hours of Monday, with his wife initially telling the police that an intruder had broken into the house, ransacked it and killed him.

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Munna’s wife, Manju, alias Nazia (45), told investigators that she heard a noise, stepped out of her room and found her husband lying on the floor in a pool of blood. Their son, she said, was away to participate in the recently concluded Kanwar Yatra.

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The account initially led the police to suspect a robbery gone wrong. However, investigators found little evidence to support the claim and began examining the circumstances surrounding Munna’s death.

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A breakthrough came from CCTV footage collected from cameras installed near the house. The footage showed a masked man entering the premises at around 1.45 am and leaving nearly 90 minutes later, at about 3.15 am.

The police then analysed the call detail records of the family members and found that Manju had been repeatedly communicating with a man identified as Chaman. The investigators subsequently established that Chaman was the same person seen entering and leaving the house in the CCTV footage.

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“Following forensic examination and technical surveillance, Manju was questioned. The woman and Chaman were subsequently arrested,” a police officer said.

According to the investigators, the killing was allegedly planned in advance rather than being an impulsive act. The police said Manju had enlisted the help of Chaman, a 20-year-old mechanic, and promised him Rs 5 lakh for carrying out the murder. She allegedly paid him Rs 20,000 on the night of the incident.

The police said Munna and Manju had been married for 22 years and frequently quarrelled, with financial issues reportedly being a source of tension between them.

The investigators also suspect that sending her son away for the Kanwar Yatra was part of the alleged plan to ensure that he was not present at the house when the crime was committed.

According to the police, on August 9, Chaman gave Manju sleeping pills, which she allegedly crushed and mixed into Munna’s food. After he fell into a deep sleep, the two allegedly attacked him.

The police said the victim was beaten, strangled with a rope and subjected to electric shocks in an attempt to ensure his death. The alleged robbery was then staged to mislead investigators.

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