Delhi woman killed as truck rams into car

PTI

New Delhi, August 7

A 22-year-old woman, Amandeep Kaur, was killed and another injured after their car was allegedly hit by a truck in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area on Monday.

The incident took place at Chandgiram Akhara red light when the driver of the car stopped behind a truck. Meanwhile, another truck came from behind and hit the car. Amandeep Kaur and Bunty, who were sitting on the rear seat of the car, were injured.