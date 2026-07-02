Delhi: Woman labourer electrocuted at site in Tri Nagar

A woman labourer died after allegedly suffering an electric shock while working at an under-construction house in Narang Colony, Tri Nagar area, here, the police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Sangeeta (25), a resident of Zakira in Delhi. According to the police, the incident took place on June 30.

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The police said they received information about the incident from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where the woman was declared dead on arrival. The police have registered a case.

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