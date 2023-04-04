Delhi woman objects to loud music, shot at

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 3

A 30-year-old woman was shot at by her neighbour in Siraspur here after she objected to loud music being played during ‘kuan pujan’, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The accused, who has been identified as Harish, lives across the street in the same colony as the victim, said the police.

"At 00.15 am, a PCR call was received regarding firing and injuring a woman in Siraspur area of New Delhi," said a senior police officer.

An Emergency Officer reached the crime spot and found that the victim, who was identified as Ranju, had already been shifted to Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

The police said that the statement of an eye witness, the sister-in-law of the injured, was recorded.