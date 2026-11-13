Delhi: Women nursing officers oppose possible return of former AIIMS HoD

A possible return of a former Head of Department (HOD) to a senior departmental position at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has triggered opposition among women nursing officers, who have urged the administration not to reinstate him before examining the complaints against him.

The nursing officers allege that the individual had earlier been removed following complaints of alleged misconduct and inappropriate remarks towards women employees. The prospect of his reappointment has renewed concerns among staff, with women employees expressing apprehension about their workplace safety.

Seeking administrative intervention, they have demanded that the proposed appointment be withheld until an impartial inquiry into the complaints is completed.