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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Women panel head interacts with students on safety, legal rights

Delhi: Women panel head interacts with students on safety, legal rights

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:45 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Delhi Women’s Commission Chairperson Lata Gupta on Tuesday interacted with students at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College and Rajdhani College as part of the “Betiyaan ke Saath Bharose Ka Samvad — Nari Shakti Samvad” initiative, discussing women’s safety, legal rights, complaint mechanisms and digital security. The programme aimed to create awareness among students about the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, the process of filing complaints of sexual harassment and the role of Internal Committees in educational institutions. Gupta also cautioned students against cybercrimes, including online harassment, cyber fraud, misuse of private photographs and videos, and online blackmailing. She urged them not to silently tolerate harassment, discrimination or other problems and to use available complaint and legal mechanisms when required. Students raised questions and shared suggestions on women’s safety, education, careers, digital security and other social issues during the interaction.

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