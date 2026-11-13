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Home / Delhi / Delhi Women’s Commission seeks action taken report from Satyawati College over sexual harassment allegations

Delhi Women’s Commission seeks action taken report from Satyawati College over sexual harassment allegations

In its communication, the commission has further stressed the need for the college to ensure the safety, dignity and respect of female students and women employees on campus

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:23 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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The DCW has directed the college to ensure that its Internal Complaints Committee remains active and effective.
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The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports concerning serious allegations of harassment and sexual harassment levelled by a student of Delhi University's Satyawati College against an associate professor.

Taking note of the seriousness of the matter, DCW chairperson Lata Gupta has written to the college principal, seeking prompt action on the student's complaint and a fair and time bound inquiry into the allegations.

The commission has also sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR), along with all relevant facts and records, from the college, outlining the steps taken in response to the complaint and action initiated against the accused, if found guilty.

In its communication, the commission has further stressed the need for the college to ensure the safety, dignity and respect of female students and women employees on campus. It has called for appropriate measures and institutional mechanisms to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

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The DCW has also directed the college to ensure that its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) remains active and effective and that the prescribed procedure for handling and resolving complaints is strictly followed.

The commission's intervention comes amid growing concerns over complaints of sexual harassment and the safety of women on university campuses.

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