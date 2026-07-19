Delhi world’s cheapest for dating, buying properties among major cities: Report

Delhi is the cheapest major city in the world for a romantic date and relatively cheaper to buy properties, but salaries of its people are also among the lowest, according to Deutsche Bank’s “Mapping the World’s Prices 2026” report.

Advertisement

The report, which measures the cost of living and quality of life, also found that Delhi offered the cheapest broadband Internet globally, with a monthly connection costing USD 7.3 (about Rs 703), the lowest among 69 cities in the sample.

Advertisement

A ‘cheap date’ in Delhi costs USD 103 (about Rs 9,920) compared to USD 475 (around Rs 45,750) in Geneva, the costliest city on the index, as per the report, which compares cities on parameters of prices, salaries and quality of life.

Advertisement

Delhi did not feature among the top 50 cities in the report’s quality-of-life rankings, which take into account factors such as purchasing capacity, safety, medical care, cost of living, affordability of housing, commuting times, pollution and climate.

A bottle of wine, a pair of jeans, a dress, two coffees, a meal for two, two movie tickets, two one-way bus tickets and a five-km taxi journey are all included in the “cheap date” index.

Advertisement

The survey claims that property rates in the city centre remain low when compared to overseas markets, costing an average of USD 2,465 per square metre (around Rs 2.37 lakh) and ranking Delhi 65th globally.

In comparison to other major cities, according to the survey, Delhi’s property prices have decreased by 9.8 per cent in dollar terms over the past 10 years, but increased by 15.7 per cent since 2019.

Furthermore, the report also ranked Delhi 66th out of 69 cities in 2026, with a net monthly salary of USD 538 (about Rs 51,800), or 10 per cent of New York’s level.

Historical monthly salary figures for Delhi were USD 633 in 2012, USD 653 in 2016, USD 556 in 2019, USD 607 in 2025 and USD 538 in 2026.

In comparison, Zurich led the salary rankings with a monthly net income of USD 8,363 (about Rs 8,05,200). In addition, salaries in Delhi have decreased by 3.3 per cent since 2019 and 17.7 per cent in dollar terms over the past 10 years.