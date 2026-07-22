Delhi has been named the world's most affordable city for students, while Mumbai has emerged as India's highest-ranked student city in the QS Best Student Cities 2027 rankings, released by global higher education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

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India features with four cities in the 150-city ranking, with three of them improving their positions this year, reflecting the country's growing ambition to attract international students rather than remain primarily a source of outbound student mobility.

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Mumbai climbed seven places to rank 91st globally, making it India's top-ranked student city, while Delhi rose five spots to secure the 99th position.

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The ranking scores cities on six measures: the strength of universities, their desirability, appeal to employers, affordability, diversity of student body and views of students themselves. To qualify, a city needs a population above 2,50,000 and at least two universities in the QS World University Rankings 2027. Of the 150 cities that clear it, 52 are in Asia, 61 in Europe, 18 in the United States and Canada, 12 in the Middle East and Africa, and seven in Latin America.

“Chennai climbs five places to 123rd, while Bangalore, the one Indian city to fall this year, slips six to joint 114th, held back in part by the highest international tuition of the four, averaging around US$5,400 a year. Yet on affordability, all four Indian cities rank inside the global top 30, and on Student Mix all four rank between 145th and 150th, the lowest band in the ranking,” QS said.

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“India's cities tell the story of its national higher education ambition in miniature,” said Jessica Turner, Chief Executive Officer of QS.

“They are among the most affordable places to study anywhere in the world, their universities are rising faster than almost any other systems and employers increasingly value the graduates they produce. The defining challenge is reach: India sends far more students abroad than it receives, and its cities remain among the least internationally diverse in the ranking. Turning a formidable domestic and regional strength into genuine global appeal, through quality, openness, and the international partnerships now taking shape, is what will define the next stage of India's rise as a study destination,” she said.