 Delhi would’ve been safest had law and order been under AAP government, says Kejriwal; MoS Lekhi hits back : The Tribune India

Kejriwal’s remarks came after two women were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in RK Puram in southwest Delhi on Sunday morning

AAP chief convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, June 18

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the national capital would have been the safest place had law and order been under the AAP dispensation instead of the Lt Governor.

His comments, however, drew a sharp reaction from Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, who claimed that Kejriwal does not understand the law.

Kejriwal’s remarks came after two women were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in RK Puram in southwest Delhi on Sunday morning.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the two women. May their souls rest in peace. The people of Delhi have started feeling quite insecure. Those who are responsible for handling the law-and-order situation in Delhi are hatching a conspiracy to take control of the Delhi government instead of fixing the situation,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Had the law-and-order situation been under the AAP dispensation instead of the L-G, Delhi would have been the safest,” he added.

The AAP had attacked Lt Governor VK Saxena over the alleged “deteriorating” law and order in the city earlier as well.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s comments, Lekhi told PTI, “I want to remind the people of Delhi that this is the same Arvind Kejriwal whose MLAs were involved in (the) Delhi riots. They were involved in killing IB (Intelligence Bureau) officer Ankit. Gulel (catapults), guns (and) petrol bombs were supplied by these people. Can such people be given the responsibility of law and order?” The Union Minister of State for Culture stressed that the RK Puram incident was the fallout of personal enmity and the government did not have any role in it.

She said, “Wherever such an incident has happened, the role of the government is to register an FIR and take strict action against the accused and produce them in the court of law.

“The system of trial courts is under the Delhi government. So, whenever this case comes up in the court, in this case the Saket sourt, you should ensure that the guilty are punished.” When asked about Kejriwal’s allegations, Lekhi said, “The person who does not understand the law is sitting as the chief minister. I am surprised at this.”

#Arvind Kejriwal

