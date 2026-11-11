Delhi: Yamuna cruise service launched

Delhi on Tuesday launched its first organised recreational cruise service on the Yamuna, with a 30-seater electric vessel set to offer visitors a 35-45-minute ride along a designated stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Namo Yamuna River Cruise Service at Sonia Vihar, marking the government’s push to develop river-based tourism and recreational facilities along the Capital’s riverfront.

The proposed entry fee to the premises is Rs 50, while the fare for a complete cruise journey has been fixed at Rs 500. A second electric cruise vessel, also with a capacity of 30 passengers, is expected to be introduced by February-March 2027.

Describing the initiative as an effort to reconnect Delhiites with the Yamuna, Gupta said, “The Namo Yamuna River Safari is not merely a cruise or boat service; it reflects our faith, love and devotion towards Maa Yamuna.”

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She said the service would allow residents to experience the river’s natural surroundings without having to travel to other cities for boat and cruise rides. Urging people to visit the destination with their families, she said the initiative would help children develop a connection with the river and nature.

The Chief Minister said the government planned to develop the Yamuna as a tourism destination through electric cruises, musical fountains, food courts, children’s play areas and ecological trails. She added that the initiative would give Delhi’s tourism sector a new identity.

The pilot project, developed in coordination with the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), covers an approximately 4-km stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur. A larger stretch of around 6 km, from Wazirabad Barrage to Jagatpur, has been identified as suitable for water transport, subject to a minimum navigational depth of 1.5 metres.

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The service will remain suspended from July 1 to September 30 every year due to monsoon-related river conditions.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the project would offer visitors a new recreational experience, with musical fountains presenting the story of Lord Krishna and the glory of Yamuna Maiya through music.

Facilities such as a creative zone, food court, gaming activities and a children’s play area have been developed to encourage families to spend time at the riverfront.

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“The government’s effort is to develop new tourism opportunities along the Yamuna and give Delhi residents an opportunity to enjoy themselves while connecting with their cultural and natural heritage,” Mishra said.

He added that work on cleaning the Yamuna was progressing and the remaining work would also be completed in due course.

The riverfront terminal at Sonia Vihar has been equipped with two floating jetties for passenger boarding and disembarkation, ticket counters, a waiting area, paid parking, food court and commercial shops. Other facilities include ecological and walking trails, separate toilets for men, women and persons with disabilities, a sewage treatment plant and an electric charging station for the vessels.

Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma said the government had made significant progress in the rejuvenation of the 52-km stretch of the Yamuna passing through Delhi over the past 18-19 months. “For years, people had almost forgotten that a river flows through Delhi. Today, however, they are beginning to see the Yamuna as a river, rather than just a drain,” he said.

Emphasising that a riverfront could only be developed if the river itself was clean, Singh said the next phase would focus particularly on the stretch between Wazirabad and Kalindi Kunj.

He said the overall work was expected to take another two to two-and-a-half years to complete and urged residents to participate in efforts to restore the river’s ecological condition.