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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Yamuna river front planned on Sabarmati model

Delhi: Yamuna river front planned on Sabarmati model

Project from Palla to Kalindi Kunj to be developed in two phases; first phase likely in current season

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:19 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Delhi has taken steps towards developing a riverfront along the Yamuna, with the government initiating the process for signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation. The proposed project will cover the stretch from Palla to Kalindi Kunj and will be executed in two phases.

The plan aims to transform stretches of the Yamuna into public spaces even as the government works on expanding sewage treatment capacity and cleaning the river. Water Minister Parvesh Verma said the government wanted the riverfront project to become visible to Delhi residents during its current term.

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The proposed first phase will cover the stretch from Palla to Wazirabad, followed by the second phase from Wazirabad to Kalindi Kunj near the Okhla barrage. Consultants are being hired to prepare the project, with the first phase expected to serve as a model for the larger riverfront development.

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The proposed amenities include cycling and walking tracks, sports grounds and recreational open spaces. These facilities could create new public spaces along a river that remains largely inaccessible to residents at present.

Verma recently visited the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad with officials of the Delhi Jal Board and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to study its development model. He said Delhi would adopt the best practices from the project while adapting them to the city’s local requirements.

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A key component of the plan is the expansion of sewage treatment infrastructure. Verma said 28 of Delhi’s 37 sewage treatment plants had been upgraded over the past 18 months, while additional treatment capacity of 250 million gallons per day (MGD) was being added. The government is targeting 100 per cent sewage treatment to improve the quality of water flowing into the Yamuna.

The government expects the river to become visibly cleaner in about two-and-a-half years. The Yamuna flows for 52 km through Delhi, while the 22-km stretch between Wazirabad and Okhla has been identified for focused restoration.

The immediate next steps include appointing consultants and finalising the proposed arrangement with the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation. These measures are expected to lay the groundwork for the phased development of the riverfront.

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