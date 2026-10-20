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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Youth Congress burns CEC’s effigy

Delhi: Youth Congress burns CEC’s effigy

Demands resignation over ‘vote chori’ allegations

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:46 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Youth Congress workers burn an effigy of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO;MUKESH AGGARWAL.
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The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday held a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, burning his effigy and staging a street performance titled ‘Vote Chori Ki Raasleela’ to demand his resignation over allegations of electoral irregularities.

The protesters accused the Election Commission of India of failing to address concerns over electoral transparency and impartiality. Through the demonstration, the organisation sought to draw attention to what it described as attempts to undermine democratic values and called for greater accountability from the poll body.

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Addressing the protest, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib said the credibility of the electoral system depended on ensuring that every vote was respected and the people’s mandate protected.

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“The people of India will not remain silent when the credibility of our electoral system is under question. The Election Commission must be accountable to the people, and CEC Gyanesh Kumar must take moral responsibility and resign,” Chib said.

He said the protest was part of the organisation’s campaign demanding transparency in the electoral process and accountability from the constitutional authorities. The IYC said it would continue to organise demonstrations and public campaigns to raise concerns over electoral integrity and protect democratic rights.

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The organisation maintained that the Election Commission must provide answers to concerns surrounding alleged electoral manipulation and work to maintain public confidence in the electoral process.

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