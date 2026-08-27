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Home / Delhi / Delhi Zoo set for Rs 58-cr revamp of entrance area

Delhi Zoo set for Rs 58-cr revamp of entrance area

Plan also includes new access roads, surface parking, outdoor cafeteria

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:43 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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The National Zoological Park in New Delhi. File photo
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The Delhi Zoo is set for a major change at its entrance, with the Union Environment Ministry floating a tender worth around Rs 58 crore to redevelop the visitor entry area.

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The proposed work includes a new vehicle drop-off zone, surface parking, an entrance gate, pedestrian walkways, a visitor centre and an open air cafeteria. Green spaces and new routes will also be developed around the outer part of the entrance area.

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The tender was issued on August 20. However, no agency attended the pre-tender meeting and no questions were received through email, according to the meeting proceedings. The tender conditions will, therefore, remain unchanged. The selected agency will have 15 months to complete the work.

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The entry area project is part of a much larger modernisation programme estimated at around Rs 400 crore. The zoo is planned to be redeveloped in phases over four years, with the focus on improving animal habitats while making visits easier for the public.

Inside the zoo, an agency has already been selected for modernisation work. Animal enclosures will be rebuilt and the existing ones improved wherever required. Plans also include a modern hospital, a new cremation facility and a post-mortem centre, besides areas for preparing animal feed.

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A central plaza, a modern interpretation centre and another entrance from the Bheron Temple side are also planned. New water bodies will be created wherever possible, while existing ones will be restored. More pathways and green areas are also part of the plan.

The zoo, established in 1959, currently houses around 95 species. Its modernisation will seek to bring animal habitats closer to natural surroundings, while safe viewing arrangements, including glass enclosures, are planned to give visitors a closer view of wildlife.

Educational facilities and interpretation centres for students will also form part of the wider redevelopment.

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