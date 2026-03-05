DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi zoo's white tigress sent to Patna zoo injured, sibling to go instead

Delhi zoo's white tigress sent to Patna zoo injured, sibling to go instead

Zoo director denies allegations of negligence

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:36 PM Mar 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Picture. iStock
Advertisement

A white tigress being sent to Patna Zoo under an animal exchange programme fractured her leg due to alleged negligence and will no longer be shifting home, officials at Delhi's National Zoological Park said.

Advertisement

Instead of two-year-old Durga, her sibling Devi will be going to Patna, they said.

Advertisement

Zoo director, Sanveej Kumar denied the allegations of negligence. Durga suffered a fracture inside the kraal area -- an enclosure where wild animals are kept -- on the evening of March 2.

Advertisement

"She is under treatment and is being closely monitored by the veterinary team," Kumar told PTI.

Durga and Devi were born in March 2024 to the white tiger pair Sita and Vijai. The National Zoological Park currently houses six white tigers, including four females and two males, the officials said.

Advertisement

In a separate incident, a Nilgai (blue bull) at the zoo died on Tuesday under unclear circumstances, with the cause of death under investigation.

"The Nilgai died suddenly, and the exact cause of death will be known only after the necessary examination and internal procedures," the official said.

The zoo has faced criticism in recent times following allegations by the workers' union that a jackal, which had escaped its enclosure, died of suffocation inside a Himalayan black bear den after staff allegedly used fire and chilli powder to force it out.

However, an investigation into the incident has found no evidence to support this claim, officials said.

In another incident, Shankar -- the zoo's only African elephant died on September 16, 2025 -- due to cardiac failure after suffering from recurring health issues.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts