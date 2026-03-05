A white tigress being sent to Patna Zoo under an animal exchange programme fractured her leg due to alleged negligence and will no longer be shifting home, officials at Delhi's National Zoological Park said.

Instead of two-year-old Durga, her sibling Devi will be going to Patna, they said.

Zoo director, Sanveej Kumar denied the allegations of negligence. Durga suffered a fracture inside the kraal area -- an enclosure where wild animals are kept -- on the evening of March 2.

"She is under treatment and is being closely monitored by the veterinary team," Kumar told PTI.

Durga and Devi were born in March 2024 to the white tiger pair Sita and Vijai. The National Zoological Park currently houses six white tigers, including four females and two males, the officials said.

In a separate incident, a Nilgai (blue bull) at the zoo died on Tuesday under unclear circumstances, with the cause of death under investigation.

"The Nilgai died suddenly, and the exact cause of death will be known only after the necessary examination and internal procedures," the official said.

The zoo has faced criticism in recent times following allegations by the workers' union that a jackal, which had escaped its enclosure, died of suffocation inside a Himalayan black bear den after staff allegedly used fire and chilli powder to force it out.

However, an investigation into the incident has found no evidence to support this claim, officials said.

In another incident, Shankar -- the zoo's only African elephant died on September 16, 2025 -- due to cardiac failure after suffering from recurring health issues.