Delhiites adopting new tech, EV contributes to 16.7 pc of vehicles sold in Dec: Kailash Gahlot

PTI

New Delhi, December 4

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said 16.7 per cent of the vehicles sold in December last year were electric ones, and the figures showed that the residents of the capital were quite open to adopting the new technology.

Addressing a press conference, Gahlot said 7,046 electric vehicles were sold in December and also claimed that Delhi had the highest share of EVs in vehicle sales in that month among all states and Union Territories.

If the sales of hybrid-petrol vehicles are to be included, the contribution will further increase to 20.5 per cent in the month. In December, Delhi registered 7,046 electric vehicles with a year-on-year growth of 86 per cent, he said Stressing that the sales of electric vehicles have risen ever since the government launched its Electric Vehicle Policy in August, 2020, he said in 2019, electric vehicle sales were 3.6 per cent of the total vehicle sales and this has gone up to 10.27 per cent in 2022.

“Delhiites have stepped forward and adopted the new technology. In 2020, the contribution of electric vehicles in overall sales dipped to 2.9 per cent due to COVID-19 but then there was a rise of 5.6 per cent in the contribution in 2021. Last year, the overall contribution of electric vehicles was 10.7 per cent,” he added.

There are 1.9 lakh electric vehicles on Delhi’s roads and after the policy, 93,239 vehicles have been sold in the national capital.

Delhi registered 93,239 electric vehicles till December 31, 2022 since the launch of the EV policy. Two-wheelers accounted for nearly 55 per cent of total EV sales in 2022, according to the Transport department.

“With the number of electric vehicles growing, we are also ready with the required private and public charging infrastructure with a total of over 2300 charging points and more than 200 battery swapping stations live across the city,” Gahlot said.

Delhi EV Policy, 2020 was launched on August 7 2020 with two-wheelers (2W) and three-wheelers (3W) identified as the priority vehicle segment.

The policy aims at rapid adoption of electric vehicles so that they contribute to 25 per cent of all new vehicle registrations by 2024. In Feb 2021, out of the total 93,239 EVs registered since launch of the policy, 5,189 were registered in 2020; 25,809 in 2021; 62,241 in 2022, the statement said.

In 2022, high speed two-wheelers contributed to nearly 55 per cent of its overall sales, up from 29 per cent in 2021. The three-wheeler sales comprising e-rickshaws, electric auto and goods carrying vehicles contributed to 35 per cent.

Under four-wheelers, private cars registrations were higher than the commercial cabs while the overall 4W vehicle segment contributed to 9 per cent. Bus segment did well contributing 0.6 per cent, where a total of 399 buses were registered in 2022, it said.

More than 500 e-cycles were also sold in 2022 since the announcement of an incentive scheme for the segment in June last, it added.

#Electric Vehicle