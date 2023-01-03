Delhiites consumed Rs 218 cr liquor in last week of December

PTI

New Delhi, January 2

Delhiites guzzled over one crore bottles of liquor worth more than Rs 218 crore during week-long celebrations and partying spanning Christmas eve to New Year eve, officials said on Monday.

The highest liquor sale of 20.30 lakh bottles was reported in the national capital on the New Year eve on December 31. The Delhi people gulped down liquor worth Rs 45.28 crore on the day welcoming the new year, said a senior Excise department official.

A record 1.10 crore bottles of liquor of different types, mostly whiskies, were sold in Delhi during December 24-31. The sold volume of liquor was worth Rs 218 crore, he said.