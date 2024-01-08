Delhiites express delight over consecration of Ram Temple

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, January 7
Residents of the national capital seem to be excited about the much-anticipated consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Many eagerly accepted invitations and rice distributed at various locations in the city.
Reacting to PM Narendra Modi’s call to celebrate the consecration on January 22 like Diwali, Patel Nagar resident Shalini Sethi said, “Being a devotee of Lord Ram, my happiness has no limit.”
Another resident named Pretti says she plans to celebrate the day by illuminating diyas and candles, drawing parallels to Diwali.
Anil Malhotra, a Delhi resident said he was delighted to see Hindus uniting for the ‘momentous’ occasion. Malhotra, who also plays the role of Lord Ram in the Ramlila, said, “It is rare to see Hindus coming together in such large numbers these days, but the devotion for Lord Ram runs deep in the blood of people, prompting them to spread the word and share their joy.”
Another resident, Mansingh Chauhan, said, “After 500 years, the Lord is coming back home. It is a very special moment for all the Indians.”
