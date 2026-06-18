Delhil: Two Lawrence Bishnoi gang members held for firing at Guru Randhawa’s gym

A 21-year-old man, who recently returned from Russia after completing his studies, and a Class X dropout have been arrested by the Delhi Police for opening fire outside a gym owned by Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, officials said on Wednesday.

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The accused, identified as Arman (19) and Tushar (21), alias Tashu, both residents of Haryana’s Sonepat district, were arrested in Bahadurgarh following an extensive manhunt involving technical surveillance, intelligence gathering and field operations, the police said.

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According to the police, the incident took place at around 4 am on June 11 outside gym, owned by Guru Randhawa. Two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at the gym. No injuries were reported in the incident.

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Local police teams immediately reached the spot and recovered seven empty cartridges. A purported social media post went viral in the name of Anil Pandit of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In the post, he allegedly claimed responsibility for the firing.

The post further alleged that Randhawa was getting “too close” to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. It also claimed that Randhawa had earlier been warned to stay away from Salman Khan, whom the gang considers its enemy, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) HGS Dhaliwal said in a statement.

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Dhaliwal said the Crime Branch reconstructed the suspects’ movements across nearly 100 km, examined technical evidence and developed intelligence inputs before identifying the alleged perpetrators as Sahil, Sagar, Arman and Tushar.

Acting on specific intelligence, Crime Branch teams conducted a coordinated operation on June 15 and arrested Arman and Tushar in Bahadurgarh. During interrogation, both allegedly admitted their involvement in the firing incident, the police said.

The police said Arman is a cousin of Sahil and Sagar, the two other suspected shooters who remain absconding.

Both accused are currently in police custody and are being questioned to uncover the wider network behind the case. Efforts are under way to arrest the remaining suspects and recover the weapon allegedly used in the crime.