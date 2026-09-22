Delhi’s 100-year-old schools, colleges and stations face a new heritage test

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Delhi is preparing to put a new layer of protection around some of its oldest working public buildings, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) identifying 38 structures more than a century old and preparing to hand the inventory to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

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The list includes Old Delhi, Sarai Rohilla, Sabzi Mandi and Shahdara railway stations, besides St Stephen’s College, Ramjas College, Zakir Husain Delhi College and Hindu College, as well as schools and the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College. Historical records have so far been verified for 16 buildings, while the documentation of the remaining 22 is under way.

From classrooms to railway platforms

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The significance goes beyond architecture. These are living pieces of Delhi’s civic infrastructure, institutions that continue to carry students, commuters and residents even as the city around them has transformed.

The Old Delhi railway station, for instance, traces its railway history to the 19th century, while its present major building dates to the early 20th century. The DDA itself lists several historic institutions, including St Stephen’s Church and Old Delhi Railway Station, among Delhi’s recognised urban-heritage assets.

The MCD's exercise records each building's historical importance, present condition and ownership before the list is sent to the ASI. However, being identified is not the same as being declared centrally protected; any such protection would require the appropriate statutory process.

Policy question

The real test will be whether Delhi can preserve history without freezing essential public infrastructure.

A protected college still needs laboratories, classrooms, accessibility upgrades and safety work. A historic railway station still has to handle passengers and modern railway systems. That makes the proposed handover potentially important for future repair, redevelopment and infrastructure decisions.

The move also comes as Delhi separately expands its heritage-conservation push, including plans to redevelop the historic Town Hall complex as a Global Heritage Centre.

For Delhi, therefore, the emerging question is no longer simply what should be preserved, but how a living city can modernise around buildings that are themselves part of its history.