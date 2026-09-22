DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi’s 100-year-old schools, colleges and stations face a new heritage test

Delhi’s 100-year-old schools, colleges and stations face a new heritage test

MCD identifies 38 historic buildings for ASI scrutiny, but protecting living institutions could prove harder than preserving monuments

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:29 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

Advertisement

Delhi is preparing to put a new layer of protection around some of its oldest working public buildings, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) identifying 38 structures more than a century old and preparing to hand the inventory to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Advertisement

The list includes Old Delhi, Sarai Rohilla, Sabzi Mandi and Shahdara railway stations, besides St Stephen’s College, Ramjas College, Zakir Husain Delhi College and Hindu College, as well as schools and the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College. Historical records have so far been verified for 16 buildings, while the documentation of the remaining 22 is under way.

From classrooms to railway platforms

Advertisement

The significance goes beyond architecture. These are living pieces of Delhi’s civic infrastructure, institutions that continue to carry students, commuters and residents even as the city around them has transformed.

The Old Delhi railway station, for instance, traces its railway history to the 19th century, while its present major building dates to the early 20th century. The DDA itself lists several historic institutions, including St Stephen’s Church and Old Delhi Railway Station, among Delhi’s recognised urban-heritage assets.

The MCD's exercise records each building's historical importance, present condition and ownership before the list is sent to the ASI. However, being identified is not the same as being declared centrally protected; any such protection would require the appropriate statutory process.

Policy question

The real test will be whether Delhi can preserve history without freezing essential public infrastructure.

A protected college still needs laboratories, classrooms, accessibility upgrades and safety work. A historic railway station still has to handle passengers and modern railway systems. That makes the proposed handover potentially important for future repair, redevelopment and infrastructure decisions.

The move also comes as Delhi separately expands its heritage-conservation push, including plans to redevelop the historic Town Hall complex as a Global Heritage Centre.

For Delhi, therefore, the emerging question is no longer simply what should be preserved, but how a living city can modernise around buildings that are themselves part of its history.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts