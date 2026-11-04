Delhi’s 160-year-old MCD Town Hall sees 'unsafe' portion collapse after heavy rain

A section of the over 160-year-old MCD Town Hall in Chandni Chowk, already declared unsafe and cordoned off, collapsed on October 31 after two days of heavy rainfall last week, bringing down the roof and two massive beams of its entrance porch and damaging adjoining portions of the heritage structure, an MCD official said on Wednesday.

The collapse also damaged the building’s facade, a section of the first floor and the walls surrounding the main entrance porch. The clock mounted above the entrance was also affected, while cracks appeared on an adjoining wall, he added.

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The senior MCD official said the affected portion had already been identified as unsafe and people had been advised against visiting or entering the area as a precautionary measure.

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“The portion near the main entrance porch had already been identified as unsafe. People had been advised not to visit or enter that section as a precautionary measure. The area was not being used by visitors, and access had been restricted in view of its structural condition,” the official said.

He added that the two days of heavy rainfall last week may have further weakened the already vulnerable structure, eventually leading to its collapse.

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“The MCD will undertake the clearance of debris and other immediate work at the site, while the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) will undertake comprehensive conservation of the historic complex,” another official said.

The collapse has brought the condition of the Grade-I protected heritage property into focus, with large parts of the complex having remained underutilised since the civic body shifted its headquarters to the Civic Centre on Minto Road in 2011-12.

The Town Hall, whose construction was completed in 1863, stands on the site of a caravanserai built by Jahanara Begum, daughter of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. The adjoining garden was known as Begum ka Bagh.

Following the British takeover of Delhi in 1857, the caravanserai was demolished, and the garden was renamed Company Bagh. The present building subsequently came up at the site and initially housed the Delhi Institute, also known as the Lawrence Institute.

The complex later became the centre of municipal administration in the city and served as the municipality’s headquarters for nearly 145 years, until the MCD shifted its operations to the new Civic Centre.

Over the years, the building underwent several additions and modifications. Its Durbar Hall served as a venue for ceremonial receptions, official gatherings and important meetings. Another meeting hall in the complex was inaugurated by India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on August 10, 1947, five days before Independence.

Since the relocation of the MCD headquarters, the complex has gradually fallen into disuse, with parts of the building showing signs of deterioration. Several proposals to restore the property and give it a new public purpose have been considered over the years but failed to materialise.

In 2013, the civic body proposed converting portions of the complex into a library, restaurant, cultural centre and boutique hotel, besides creating spaces for public concerts and other cultural events. The proposal was subsequently shelved.

The erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation proposed developing a heritage hotel at the site in 2018, but the plan failed to attract bidders.

In 2022, the Union Culture Ministry expressed interest in taking over the property on a 33-year lease to develop a museum, library, research centre and restaurant. However, the proposal remained stalled over differences concerning revenue sharing.

The MCD subsequently set up a heritage cell in 2023 to prepare restoration estimates for the complex. In 2024, it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) for the restoration of artefacts and rare documents in its possession. The civic body also worked with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture on a conservation plan.

The latest proposal envisages developing the complex as a ‘Global Heritage Centre’ showcasing Delhi’s art, culture and cuisine. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the plan in her budget speech in April this year.

The Delhi government and the MCD subsequently signed an MoU for the redevelopment of the complex, with the DTTDC tasked with taking forward the conservation and development exercise.

The proposed project is aimed at preserving the heritage character of the building while adapting the complex for cultural and tourism-related activities.