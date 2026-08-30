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Home / Delhi / Delhi's 2,800-km footpath network set for overhaul

Delhi's 2,800-km footpath network set for overhaul

PWD plans new tender system, forms three-member committee

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:54 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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The problem is spread across the city, with footpaths around busy roads, markets, hospitals, Metro stations and schools affected by encroachment, broken tiles, electricity poles, waterlogging and illegal parking. File photo
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Delhi’s 2,800-km public footpath network could see a change in the way its repair and maintenance works are awarded, with the Public Works Department (PWD) preparing a model tender system after strong observations by the Supreme Court on pedestrian safety.

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The department has formed a three-member committee to review the existing tender process and suggest changes. Its recommendations will form the basis of the proposed system for construction, repair and maintenance of footpaths. The scale of the task is considerable. PWD maintains about 1,400 km of roads, with footpaths on both sides taking the total pedestrian network to nearly 2,800 km.

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A 2024 audit carried out following directions from the Supreme Court’s road safety committee found significant gaps. About 84 per cent of the footpaths did not meet the width standards prescribed by the Indian Roads Congress, while only around 25 per cent were found fit for use.

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The problems are spread across the city, with footpaths around busy roads, markets, hospitals, Metro stations and schools affected by encroachment, broken tiles, electricity poles, waterlogging and illegal parking. The government had also announced a plan last year to repair and construct about 200 km of footpaths along major roads.

The Supreme Court, in its recent ruling, linked the availability of safe and clearly marked footpaths with citizens’ rights, stressing that road agencies must provide pedestrians with safe and unobstructed paths, not merely roads for vehicles.

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Under the proposed system, the PWD may consider issuing one tender for each zone or a larger tender covering its entire area. At present, separate tenders are issued at the level of individual executive engineers.

Experts, however, do not consider a single Delhi-wide tender practical. They favour local tenders backed by central monitoring, quality checks, time bound repairs and clear accountability.

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