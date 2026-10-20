A 30-foot cockroach effigy is set to go up in flames alongside Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad at the Netaji Subhash Place (NSP) Ramlila grounds in Pitampura on Tuesday, in an unusual addition to the traditional Ravan Dahan celebrations that has also sparked political reactions.

The Keshav Ramlila Committee has installed the giant cockroach effigy alongside the three traditional figures, with organisers describing it as a symbolic representation of filth and unhygienic conditions. The initiative, they said, is aimed at spreading awareness about cleanliness and promoting the message of the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi campaigns.

Advertisement

Committee president and Model Town BJP MLA Ashok Goel has maintained that the decision carries no political message. According to the organisers, the committee has previously used effigies to highlight contemporary social issues, including terrorism and Naxalism.

Advertisement

However, the choice of a cockroach has attracted attention amid the ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a movement demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

Reacting to the development, CJP founder Abhijit Dipke took a sarcastic dig at the organisers, saying, "Thank you for the free publicity."

Advertisement

Ratna Singh also reacted sharply to the unusual effigy, saying, "Tamasha Kara lo bas is desh mein."

Although the organisers have denied any political connection, the timing of the cockroach effigy has added another dimension to the celebrations, with the figure drawing attention beyond the traditional Ramlila festivities.