Delhi’s 40-site pollution plan puts procurement model to test

Delhi’s latest attempt to strengthen its response to air pollution is taking an unusual procurement route. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has floated a tender for outdoor air quality monitoring and pollution-control technologies at 40 sites, with the one-year pilot estimated to cost Rs 104 crore.

The tender, issued under the Delhi government’s Environment Department, divides the programme into 40 schedules, each estimated at ₹2.6 crore. Each schedule will be awarded separately to the lowest eligible bidder.

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This means the programme is not built around a single citywide supplier. Different firms could handle different locations, potentially widening participation but also making consistency in equipment, maintenance, reporting and data a key concern.

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The tender was dated September 17, with bids opening on October 6. However, the available material does not establish whether all 40 schedules received bids, who will be awarded contracts or when monitoring will actually begin.

Several operational questions also remain unanswered. The exact sites, technologies, technical performance standards and methods for measuring pollution reduction are not specified in the supplied details. The distinction matters because monitoring pollution and actually reducing it are separate outcomes.

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The pilot will run for one year, allowing it to cover different seasonal conditions, including the period when Delhi’s pollution becomes particularly severe. However, the available material does not specify a baseline against which changes in air quality will be measured or explain how data from the 40 locations will be linked to action by agencies dealing with traffic, construction, waste burning, roads and other pollution sources.

The tender requires bidders to have an average annual turnover of at least ₹1 crore over three years and experience in similar services. Eligible startups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) can receive relaxations in experience and turnover requirements, subject to quality and technical conditions.

The earnest money deposit is Rs 5 lakh for each schedule, with a validity period of 14 months.

For citizens, the eventual test will be simpler than the procurement arithmetic: whether the 40-site network produces reliable information that can be understood and acted upon. At present, the tender establishes the scale and structure of the experiment, but not its eventual impact on Delhi’s air.