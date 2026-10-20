Delhi’s absence from global pollution list offers little relief

Delhi was not among the world’s 20 most polluted cities on Monday afternoon, but that offered little comfort to a city heading into the winter pollution season.

At about 3.30 pm, 13 Indian cities figured in the global top 20, according to the AQI.in data. Bulandshahr was third with a US AQI of 198, followed by Agartala at 181. Pali, Muzaffarnagar and Burhanpur recorded 174 each, while Rohtak stood at 172. Kota, Mumbai, Hapur, Hisar, Bikaner and Bareilly also figured in the list.

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Palangkaraya in Indonesia topped the ranking with a US AQI of 242, while Palembang was second at 207.

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Delhi’s absence from the list, however, masks the more immediate concern. Its air quality had deteriorated overnight, with the historical AQI graph recording a peak US AQI of 191 at 7.31 am on October 19. It later fell into the 130s during the afternoon.

The wider picture is also beginning to shift towards winter. The Delhi Government’s Winter Action Plan 2026-27 has moved towards preventive measures rather than waiting for pollution to peak. The plan includes higher parking charges, restrictions on non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi, staggered office timings, reduced staff strength in government offices and construction restrictions.

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The government has also approved 30 electric mechanical road sweepers for 609 km of smaller roads and a five-year collaboration with the IIT-Delhi to identify PM2.5 and PM10 sources in real time.

The monitoring system has meanwhile been expanded to 60 air-quality stations, with officials preparing for the critical winter months.

The contrast is significant. Delhi may disappear from a global ranking within hours as conditions change, but its pollution problem does not disappear with it. The AQI snapshot only captures where the city stands at a particular moment, while winter can turn a moderate deterioration into a much wider public health problem.