DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi’s absence from global pollution list offers little relief

Delhi’s absence from global pollution list offers little relief

Capital’s air worsens overnight as winter season approaches

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:40 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A woman wears a face mask in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Advertisement

Delhi was not among the world’s 20 most polluted cities on Monday afternoon, but that offered little comfort to a city heading into the winter pollution season.

At about 3.30 pm, 13 Indian cities figured in the global top 20, according to the AQI.in data. Bulandshahr was third with a US AQI of 198, followed by Agartala at 181. Pali, Muzaffarnagar and Burhanpur recorded 174 each, while Rohtak stood at 172. Kota, Mumbai, Hapur, Hisar, Bikaner and Bareilly also figured in the list.

Advertisement

Palangkaraya in Indonesia topped the ranking with a US AQI of 242, while Palembang was second at 207.

Advertisement

Delhi’s absence from the list, however, masks the more immediate concern. Its air quality had deteriorated overnight, with the historical AQI graph recording a peak US AQI of 191 at 7.31 am on October 19. It later fell into the 130s during the afternoon.

The wider picture is also beginning to shift towards winter. The Delhi Government’s Winter Action Plan 2026-27 has moved towards preventive measures rather than waiting for pollution to peak. The plan includes higher parking charges, restrictions on non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi, staggered office timings, reduced staff strength in government offices and construction restrictions.

Advertisement

The government has also approved 30 electric mechanical road sweepers for 609 km of smaller roads and a five-year collaboration with the IIT-Delhi to identify PM2.5 and PM10 sources in real time.

The monitoring system has meanwhile been expanded to 60 air-quality stations, with officials preparing for the critical winter months.

The contrast is significant. Delhi may disappear from a global ranking within hours as conditions change, but its pollution problem does not disappear with it. The AQI snapshot only captures where the city stands at a particular moment, while winter can turn a moderate deterioration into a much wider public health problem.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts