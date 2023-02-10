Delhi’s air pollution dips 27% in 6 years

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

Air pollution in Delhi has recorded a decline of around 27 per cent over the past six years. This has been revealed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget session.

Data of the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) revealed that the annual concentration of particulate matter (PM) has gradually been decreasing since 2016 despite increase in number of vehicles, population and industrial units.

As per the data the annual average level of particulate matter with 10 micrometre diameter and smaller (PM-10) have dropped from 291 micrograms cubic metre (µg/m3) in 2016 to 211 in 2022 in the city. Meanwhile, average of PM-2.5 (particulate matter with 2.5 micrometre diameter and smaller) level came down from 135 in 2016 to 97 in 2022.

The data further revealed that the number of days when Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the “severe” category has also dropped drastically in 2022. Delhi’s Air Quality Index slipped to “severe” category for only six days last year. It was recorded in this category for 24 days in 2021 and 15 days in 2020.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav informed the House that the major sources to pollution in the city are industrial units, vehicles, dust from construction and demolition-related activities, dust of roads and open areas, biomass burning, stubble burning, municipal solid waste burning, and fires in sanitary landfills.

The minister added that the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) was launched in 2019 with the objective to improve air quality. Under the programme, Rs 22.55 crores were released, he added.